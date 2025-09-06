Advertisement
CANADA WORK VISA

Canada Faces Calls To Scrap Work Visas For Foreign Workers – Here’s Why The Demand Is Growing

British Columbia Premier David Eby links foreign work visas to rising unemployment, housing shortages, food bank demand and urges Ottawa to act.

Sep 06, 2025
Canada Faces Calls To Scrap Work Visas For Foreign Workers – Here’s Why The Demand Is GrowingA worker installs flat roofing on an under-construction building in British Columbia, Canada. (Representative image: Reuters)

Vancouver: A new political storm is building in Canada over the country’s Temporary Foreign Worker Programme. The loudest call has come from British Columbia’s Premier David Eby, who has urged the federal government to either abolish the programme or bring sweeping reforms to it.

He linked the growing influx of foreign workers to rising unemployment among young Canadians, pressure on social services and worsening housing shortages. Speaking in Surrey, he told reporters that Canada could not continue to run an immigration model that outpaces the state’s ability to provide schools and housing. He warned that no system should drive unemployment rates higher.

His remarks came at a time when Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government faces an intense debate over immigration policy. Eby’s words struck a nerve as they tied the temporary worker scheme directly to challenges that families in British Columbia are struggling with every day.

The premier pointed to growing complaints about alleged fraud and the sale of Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) certificates in Surrey. These certificates are mandatory for hiring foreign workers and serve as proof that no Canadian is available for the job. He said such allegations were being ignored without any police investigation.

He also drew a connection between the temporary worker programme, international student permits and the growing number of young Canadians relying on food banks. “We see real pressure in our communities,” he stressed.

But he did not stop at criticism. He underlined that any reform of the visa programme must also account for the needs of farmers and industries that genuinely depend on foreign labour. “Changes should protect the people of British Columbia while also addressing the concerns of farmers and others who require these workers,” he said.

The federal government continues to defend the programme by stating that jobs filled under the scheme are ones that Canadians are unwilling to take. Still, the premier’s demand reflects a wider public unease. With rising rents, food insecurity and growing frustration over jobs, the debate over Ottawa’s reliance on foreign workers is set to intensify in the months ahead.

