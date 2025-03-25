Canada is all set to go for its much-awaited national polls on April 28 after the same was announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney. However, the Canadian spy agency has warned that countries like India, China, Pakistan and Russia may look to alter the results of the polls as these nations have the potential to do so.

The comments by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service came at a time when the relations between New Delhi and Ottawa were already going through a tumultuous phase.

Addressing a press conference, Vanessa Lloyd, the deputy director of operations at the CSIS, said, "Hostile state actors have become increasingly belligerent and emboldened to advance their objectives in both the physical and cyber realms in any way necessary while seeking to silence those who challenge their narrative."

Canada had earlier alleged India and China's role in the 2019 and 2021 general elections but the probe result said that no such evidence was found.

"The PRC (People's Republic of China) is highly likely to use AI-enabled tools to attempt to interfere with Canada's democratic process in this current election," she said, adding that Beijing may use social media to build fake narratives to manipulate poll results.

Talking about India, she said, "We have also seen that the government of India has the intent and capability to interfere in Canadian communities and democratic processes to assert its geopolitical influence."

India has earlier rejected all such allegations saying that New Delhi has no role in Canada's internal affairs.