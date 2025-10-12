Advertisement
CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER

Canada Foreign Minister Anand Arrives In Delhi For Official Visit

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand began a six-day visit to India, Singapore, and China to strengthen trade, energy, and security ties under Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy and mark key diplomatic milestones.

|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 11:39 PM IST|Source: ANI
Canada Foreign Minister Anand Arrives In Delhi For Official VisitImage: ANI

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in Delhi on Sunday on an official visit. During her visit, she will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Anand is set to embark on a diplomatic visit to India, Singapore, and China from October 12 to October 17 to advance bilateral relations and cooperation with these countries as part of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the Canadian government said in a release.

During her visit to India, Anand will hold meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi.

The discussions will focus on advancing a framework for strategic cooperation encompassing trade diversification, energy transformation, and security issues.

In addition to Delhi, Anand will travel to Mumbai to engage with Canadian and Indian businesses fostering investment, job creation, and economic opportunities in both Canada and India, the release added.

In Singapore, Anand will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan to further strengthen Canada's cooperation with one of its most important partners in Southeast Asia.

This meeting comes as Canada and Singapore mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Anand will highlight the progress Canada and ASEAN member states have made toward a free trade agreement and underscore the importance of efforts to conclude negotiations as soon as possible in 2026, according to the Canadian government.

In China, Anand will meet with China's Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, to continue engagement on the bilateral relationship as Canada and China mark 55 years since establishing diplomatic ties.

Anand highlighted the significance of the trip in a statement: "For Canada to be strong at home, we need strong, stable partnerships abroad. I am building bridges and increasing cooperation with India, Singapore, and China. In line with Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, I will be working to advance efforts to position Canada as a trusted, reliable partner of choice for Indo-Pacific countries and their economies."

