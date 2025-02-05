'Canada Is Tackling It Head-On': Trudeau Outlines New To Combat Fentanyl Trade

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has outlined measures in the country's "Canada's Border Plan" aimed at tackling the fentanyl trade.

He said that the plan will involve deploying "thousands more frontline personnel to the border" and launching a precursor chemical detection unit. Additionally, a new drug profiling centre will be established to combat the fentanyl trade.

"Through Canada's Border Plan, we're deploying thousands more frontline personnel to the border, launching a precursor chemical detection unit, and building a new drug profiling centre to combat the fentanyl trade," the Canada PM wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

"This drug trade is a global, deadly issue -- and Canada is tackling it head-on," he added.

Trudeau's announcement comes a day after a statement by US President Donald Trump, in which he said Canada would implement a USD 1.3 billion border plan aimed at stopping the flow of fentanyl into the United States. In return, Trump said he would pause tariffs on Canadian goods for 30 days following the implementation of the plan.

"Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country", Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump also referenced a statement from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the border plan, which includes "reinforcing the Border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl."

"As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!" Trump added in his post.

According to a report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 19.5 kilograms of fentanyl at the northern border last year, compared to 9,570 kilograms at the southwestern one.