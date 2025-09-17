Canada: Khalistani Outfit Threatens To ‘Siege’ Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based Khalistani organisation, has threatened to “siege” the Indian Consulate in Vancouver on Thursday, issuing a call for Indians and Indo-Canadians to avoid visiting the mission.
The separatist group also shared a poster of India’s new High Commissioner to Ottawa, Dinesh Patnaik, with a target mark on his face.
