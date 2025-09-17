Advertisement
KHALISTANI OUTFIT SFJ

Canada: Khalistani Outfit Threatens To ‘Siege’ Indian Consulate In Vancouver

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based Khalistani organisation, has threatened to “siege” the Indian Consulate in Vancouver on Thursday, issuing a call for Indians and Indo-Canadians to avoid visiting the mission.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 08:21 AM IST
Representative image. (Photo: ANI)

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based Khalistani organisation, has threatened to “siege” the Indian Consulate in Vancouver on Thursday, issuing a call for Indians and Indo-Canadians to avoid visiting the mission.

The separatist group also shared a poster of India’s new High Commissioner to Ottawa, Dinesh Patnaik, with a target mark on his face.

