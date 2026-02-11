Canada: One suspect dead after shooting at British Columbia School
Police said officers entered the school immediately after receiving reports of an active shooter and secured the premises. The suspected shooter was later found dead, and police believe the injuries were self-inflicted.
Trending Photos
Police were immediately on scene after a shooting occurred at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada, around 1:20 p.m. local time. Officials said the suspected shooter was dead and several people were reported injured, while investigators were trying to determine if any other suspects were involved.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) later confirmed that ten people were killed in the incident. In addition, 25 others were taken to a nearby medical center for evaluation of injuries. Police said officers entered the school immediately after receiving reports of an active shooter and secured the school, finding several people. The suspected shooter was later found dead, and is believed to have inflicted his injuries.
(This is a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv