Canada: One suspect dead after shooting at British Columbia School

Police were immediately on scene after a shooting occurred at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada, around 1:20 p.m. local time. Officials said the suspected shooter was dead and several people were reported injured, while investigators were trying to determine if any other suspects were involved.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) later confirmed that ten people were killed in the incident. In addition, 25 others were taken to a nearby medical center for evaluation of injuries. Police said officers entered the school immediately after receiving reports of an active shooter and secured the school, finding several people. The suspected shooter was later found dead, and is believed to have inflicted his injuries.

(This is a developing story.)