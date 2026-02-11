Advertisement
NewsWorldCanada: One suspect dead after shooting at British Columbia School
CANADA SHOOTING

Canada: One suspect dead after shooting at British Columbia School

Police said officers entered the school immediately after receiving reports of an active shooter and secured the premises. The suspected shooter was later found dead, and police believe the injuries were self-inflicted.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 08:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Canada: One suspect dead after shooting at British Columbia SchoolRepresentative image. (Photo: AI)

Police were immediately on scene after a shooting occurred at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada, around 1:20 p.m. local time. Officials said the suspected shooter was dead and several people were reported injured, while investigators were trying to determine if any other suspects were involved.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) later confirmed that ten people were killed in the incident. In addition, 25 others were taken to a nearby medical center for evaluation of injuries. Police said officers entered the school immediately after receiving reports of an active shooter and secured the school, finding several people. The suspected shooter was later found dead, and is believed to have inflicted his injuries.

 

(This is a developing story.)

