Canada opens door, US may close one: Are Americans about to lose dual citizenship option?

US Dual Citizenship: A new trend is picking up pace in the United States. A large number of Americans are now exploring Canadian citizenship as a backup option because of rising political tensions, economic worries and uncertainty about the future.

This has become easier because of a recent change in Canada’s law. Known as the Bill C-3, a new citizenship law has made more people with Canadian ancestry eligible. It allows many who were earlier left out due to technical rules to apply.

A legislation that changed the rules

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The turning point came when Canada amended its citizenship legislation at the end of 2025. The previous rule, which was in place since 2009, allowed citizenship to pass down only one generation for those born outside Canada. This was called the “first generation limit”.

In 2023, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice found the rule unconstitutional. As a result, the law was changed.

Under the new system, people born before December 15, 2025, who can trace their roots to a Canadian citizen, may now qualify for citizenship across multiple generations. Instead of going through long immigration processes, they can apply with documents and get a Canadian passport.

The return of ‘Lost Canadians’

This change has had a direct impact on people known as “Lost Canadians”. These are individuals who had a legitimate claim to citizenship but were blocked due to earlier legal limits.

Now, many of them, especially Americans, are eligible. This has led to a surge in interest among US citizens who are now applying or exploring the option more seriously.

Why Americans are looking north

The reasons are varied. One among them is many see Canadian citizenship as a backup plan. If conditions in the United States become difficult, they want the option to move easily.

Some acknowledge it without mincing words. They say they want to keep an option ready for the future. Others point to safety concerns, social climate and long-term stability as factors behind their decision.

Many people see it as more than just an opportunity. They also want a second option if needed.

A pushback is building up

At the same time, the United States is also responding. A proposed bill called the Exclusive Citizenship Act has been introduced, and it is seen as having support from allies of President Donald Trump.

The idea behind the proposal is to end dual citizenship for Americans and bring in a “one country, one loyalty” approach.

What the bill says

Supporters of the bill say citizens should show full loyalty to one country. They also believe citizenship is more than a legal status and should come with a clear commitment. Another point they raise is the risk of conflict of interest, especially in areas such as foreign policy and national security.

If this proposal becomes law, Americans who are applying for Canadian citizenship may have to make a choice between the two. They could be asked to give up one passport in order to keep the other.

This change could also affect people who already hold dual citizenship. They may be required to give up one of their citizenships within a fixed time period.

A shift from the past

The United States has long allowed dual citizenship. For years, Americans have been able to hold another nationality without giving up their US status.

If the proposed law moves forward, that could change. The United States could then join countries like India, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, which do not allow dual citizenship.

Across countries, rules on citizenship are not the same. Some countries do not formally allow dual citizenship but still offer limited rights through special programmes. India, for example, provides Overseas Citizen of India status, which gives certain benefits without full citizenship.

The proposed law is at an early stage and has not so far been approved by the Congress. Experts say passing such a bill may not be easy as it touches on personal rights and constitutional questions.

Eligible Americans, for now, can still apply for Canadian citizenship under the new law and enjoy dual nationality. But if the United States moves ahead with stricter rules, many could soon face a tough decision. They may have to choose between staying American or becoming Canadian.

That choice, for many, may no longer stay just a backup plan.