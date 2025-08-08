Canada Opens New PR Path – Get A Job In These 118 Companies For Guaranteed Residency

Ottawa: Canada has opened a new route for skilled workers seeking both employment and permanent residency. The West Kootenay region of British Columbia has identified 118 designated employers as part of the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP), locally known as the Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP). This initiative is aimed at attracting and retaining talent in smaller communities where certain industries face persistent labour shortages.

The programme covers a wide range of sectors. Opportunities exist in health care, education, food and beverage services, retail, construction trades, transport and manufacturing. Jobs range from nurses, teachers and truck drivers to welders, cooks and retail supervisors. For those with relevant skills, this programme could be a direct pathway to permanent residency.

The process is designed to connect employers with workers who want to settle in the community. It starts with securing a valid job offer from one of the 118 approved companies. The position must be in a priority occupation. For example, if the local demand is for electricians, the role must align with that trade. Once hired, the employer can submit a community recommendation request to the West Kootenay economic development body overseeing the RCIP.

After receiving the community’s recommendation, applicants can move forward with their permanent residency application to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The community endorsement helps strengthen the application and signals that the worker’s skills meet local economic needs.

Officials say the programme benefits both sides: employers fill key roles with motivated workers, while immigrants get a stable job and a supportive community in which to build their future. Many towns in the West Kootenay region offer a lower cost of living compared to major cities, along with access to nature, outdoor sports and a close-knit lifestyle.

The full list of designated employers, along with details on job openings and application requirements, is available through the official West Kootenay RNIP/RCIP portal.