Canada Prepares For Mass Visa Cancellations; Carney Govt Drafts Trump-Style Plan, Indians Face Major Risk

Ottawa: Dreams of moving to Canada may face a sudden roadblock. The Mark Carney government appears to be following a Donald Trump-like approach, planning a proposal that could allow the mass cancellation of temporary visas. This could affect a large number of Indian applicants.

Citing internal documents CBS News, reports that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are seeking the power to cancel Temporary Resident Visas (TRVs) in bulk if evidence of fraud or misuse is found.

According to CBS, the proposed changes would allow the immigration minister to cancel entire batches of visas in cases of fraud, war or public health crises.

At present, each case must be handled individually. The Carney government is taking this step amid rising refugee claims and increased scrutiny of Canada’s temporary visa system.

India, Bangladesh Highlighted

Officials have pointed to verification challenges and rising fraudulent applications from certain countries, including India and Bangladesh. An internal presentation reportedly listed country-specific concerns.

Global News reports that last year, over 20,000 international students filed refugee claims, with the majority from India and Nigeria.

Indian Applicants Most Affected

Applications of Indian citizen for asylum have surged sharply. In May 2023, monthly claims were under 500. By July 2024, they had jumped to nearly 2,000, prompting federal agencies to tighten monitoring.

Canada claims the proposal is part of a broad reform effort to address delays and misuse in the visa system. Immigration lawyers and advocacy groups have criticised the plan, warning that it could lead to widespread deportations without due process.