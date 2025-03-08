Canada’s Intelligence Chief To Visit India As Diplomatic Relations Remain Frosty

New Delhi: Canada’s intelligence chief, Daniel Rogers, will visit India in mid-March to attend an annual intelligence gathering as reported by WION. Rogers, the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), was appointed in February. He has over two decades of experience in national security and intelligence and previously served as Deputy National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Canadian Prime Minister.

The intelligence gathering in India is hosted by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). The event has been held annually since 2022. This year, the UK will be represented by its National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell. Other participants include intelligence chiefs from India’s Western partners, West Asian nations such as Saudi Arabia, and representatives from Russia.

The agenda focuses on counterterrorism and global conflicts. Last year, intelligence representatives from 25 countries attended the event.

India-Canada Diplomatic Ties

The visit comes at a time when India-Canada relations remain tense. Ties worsened in 2023 after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India denied the allegations and accused Canada of sheltering Khalistani extremists.

In May 2024, Canadian authorities arrested four Indian nationals—Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh, and Amandeep Singh. They were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in Nijjar’s killing. Nijjar was designated as a terrorist by India and was known for his Khalistani separatist activities.

Diplomatic ties suffered further in October 2024 when India withdrew its High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and expelled Canada’s acting High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler.

Justin Trudeau’s Resignation

Trudeau resigned on January 6, 2025, after a decade in office, opening the possibility of improved relations. Canada’s Liberal Party will announce a new leader this Sunday. The winner will serve as Prime Minister until the next federal election.