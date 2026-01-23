Canada took on Trump in Davos, why is India staying silent?

New Delhi: At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a strong address that many observers see as a mirror to the present US-dominated world order. He explained that countries with medium power face a tough choice of either competing with each other to gain support or coming together courageously to create a new path.

He suggested that countries, including India, are likely to be cautious for now, while Canada is willing to take risks to speak openly. Carney emphasised that the present global system is not just in transition but facing a destructive phase and that the illusion of stability is fading.

He argued that the old world order will not return and that instead of mourning its decline, nations should begin building a new and justice-oriented international system. He urged middle-power countries to step out of confusion and act decisively.

Carney was aware of the risks in criticising US policies. The country’s economy relies heavily on trade, with 75 percent of its exports in 2024 going to the United States.

Trump Hits Back

The following day, US President Donald Trump arrived in Davos and responded to Carney’s remarks. He criticised the Canadian leader for not showing sufficient gratitude toward the United States. He argued that Canada benefits extensively from Washington and should acknowledge it. Trump suggested that Carney had failed to do so in his Davos address.

Trump reminded people that he had previously joked or suggested that Canada might become the 51st state of the United States. Despite these pressures, Ottawa has responded, raising questions about why other nations, including India, are silent in the face of US policies that affect their interests.

During Trump’s first term, he blocked India from buying oil from Iran. In his second term, he delayed projects at Iran’s Chabahar port and pressured India to cut oil imports from Russia.

The United States also engineered political change in Venezuela, imposed sanctions on India’s energy initiatives and during military conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, New Delhi refrained from condemning actions aligned with US interests.

India focusses on strategic independence, handling global pressures carefully without openly criticising US policies, unlike Canada, which has spoken out boldly.