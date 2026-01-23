Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009658https://zeenews.india.com/world/canada-took-on-trump-in-davos-why-is-india-staying-silent-3009658.html
NewsWorldCanada took on Trump in Davos, why is India staying silent?
INDIA CANADA TRUMP

Canada took on Trump in Davos, why is India staying silent?

Carney emphasised that the present global system is not just in transition but facing a destructive phase and that the illusion of stability is fading.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 05:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Canada took on Trump in Davos, why is India staying silent?Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the 56th annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 20, 2026. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a strong address that many observers see as a mirror to the present US-dominated world order. He explained that countries with medium power face a tough choice of either competing with each other to gain support or coming together courageously to create a new path.

He suggested that countries, including India, are likely to be cautious for now, while Canada is willing to take risks to speak openly. Carney emphasised that the present global system is not just in transition but facing a destructive phase and that the illusion of stability is fading.

He argued that the old world order will not return and that instead of mourning its decline, nations should begin building a new and justice-oriented international system. He urged middle-power countries to step out of confusion and act decisively.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Carney was aware of the risks in criticising US policies. The country’s economy relies heavily on trade, with 75 percent of its exports in 2024 going to the United States.

Trump Hits Back

The following day, US President Donald Trump arrived in Davos and responded to Carney’s remarks. He criticised the Canadian leader for not showing sufficient gratitude toward the United States. He argued that Canada benefits extensively from Washington and should acknowledge it. Trump suggested that Carney had failed to do so in his Davos address.

Trump reminded people that he had previously joked or suggested that Canada might become the 51st state of the United States. Despite these pressures, Ottawa has responded, raising questions about why other nations, including India, are silent in the face of US policies that affect their interests.

During Trump’s first term, he blocked India from buying oil from Iran. In his second term, he delayed projects at Iran’s Chabahar port and pressured India to cut oil imports from Russia.

The United States also engineered political change in Venezuela, imposed sanctions on India’s energy initiatives and during military conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, New Delhi refrained from condemning actions aligned with US interests.

India focusses on strategic independence, handling global pressures carefully without openly criticising US policies, unlike Canada, which has spoken out boldly.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bengal Election 2026
No alliance with Left? Congress may contest Bengal assembly polls on its own
amritsar blast news
NIA searches in three border districts in Amritsar blast case
personal care
Best Cream Blushes for Natural Glow – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Delhi CM Rekha gupta
Delhi CM Donates Month’s Salary To Ram Katha Platform
pralay missile
Watch Video: First-ever salvo firing of quasi-ballistic Pralay missile
Delhi air pollution
CAQM lifts GRAP stage III curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves
Yogi Adityanath
Strong Sports Culture Taking Shape In India, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Russia-US relations
Trump–Putin ‘secret deal’ speculation fuels global geopolitical churn | DNA
men jeans
Best Men’s Jeans for Everyday Style – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
UGC
Explained: What Are UGC New Equity Regulations For HEI?