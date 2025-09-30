Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday (local time) welcomed US President Donald Trump's "historic" new Middle East peace plan and reiterated Canada's stand to support the "large-scale" delivery of humanitarian aid into and throughout Gaza

"Canada welcomes President Trump's historic new Middle East peace plan, and we urge all parties to help it realise its full potential. As the critical next step, Hamas must immediately release all hostages. Canada stands ready to support the sustained, unimpeded, and large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid into and throughout Gaza," PM Mark Carney posted on X.

"We will continue our close coordination with international partners to build a just and lasting peace that builds on today's progress, with a sovereign, democratic, and viable State of Palestine building its future in peace and security with the State of Israel," his post added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

White House on Monday (local time) released a peace plan to end the two-year-old Gaza conflict following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The peace plan included that Gaza will be a deradicalized, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors and will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

The peace plan stated that if both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

The peace plans further stated that within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.

Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1700 Gazans who were detained after October 7, 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

The point plan states that once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.

Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the January 19, 2025, agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads.

The peace plan mentioned that entry of distribution and aid in the Gaza Strip will proceed without interference from the two parties through the United Nations and its agencies, and the Red Crescent, in addition to other international institutions not associated in any manner with either party. Opening the Rafah crossing in both directions will be subject to the same mechanism implemented under the January 19, 2025, agreement.