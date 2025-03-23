Canadian PM Mark Carney Calls For General Election On April 28

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday asked the Governor General to dissolve Parliament and called for a general election on April 28, stating the need for the strongest economy to deal with US President Donald Trump's tariff.

Carney's move comes less than two weeks after he took office, succeeding former Canada PM Justin Trudeau.

He posted on X, stating that Canadians deserve the opportunity to choose who should lead that effort to strengthen the economy and tackle challenges including dealing with US President Trump's tariffs.

"I have just asked the Governor General to dissolve Parliament and call a federal election on April 28. We need to build the strongest economy in the G7. We need to deal with President Trump’s tariffs. Canadians deserve a choice about who should lead that effort for our country," he said.