Canadian PM Trudeau Vows ‘Forceful’ Response To Trump’s Tariff Move

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned of a "purposeful, forceful but reasonable, immediate" response if US President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian imports. Local media reported his remarks.

Trudeau spoke at the Council on Canada-US Relations meeting in Toronto. He said Canada is prepared for any scenario. "It's not what we want, but if he moves forward, we will also act," he said, as quoted by CBC News.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Public Safety Minister David McGuinty, and Immigration Minister Marc Miller are in Washington. They are making a final diplomatic push to sway Republican lawmakers and Trump's team, the report stated.

Trump is set to announce tariffs against Canada on Saturday. Trudeau previously said Canada would retaliate with equal tariffs.

On Friday, Trump said Canadian oil would face lower tariffs of 10 per cent. These could take effect on February 18. He also announced plans to impose tariffs on the European Union, accusing the bloc of unfair trade practices.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt linked the Canada and Mexico duties to fentanyl distribution. "The illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country has killed tens of millions of Americans," she said.

Canada and Mexico are the top US trading partners. They accounted for a significant share of US imports last year.

