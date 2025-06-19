‘Cannonballs For Bullets’: Modi Shuts Down Trump On Terror And Talks

New Delhi: When U.S. President Donald Trump picked up the phone to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was expecting a friendly, perhaps diplomatic update. What he received instead was a firm reality check from New Delhi.

In a 35-minute call that took place after Trump left the G7 summit early, cancelling a planned bilateral meeting, PM Modi laid out India’s new approach – which is zero space for terror, zero tolerance for external interference and no room whatsoever for mediation between India and Pakistan.

Contrary to the popular narrative pushed in Washington about trade leverage and backchannel diplomacy, Modi made it clear that there was no discussion, at any level, about a trade deal with the United States or any American intervention in the aftermath of India’s cross-border ‘Operation Sindoor’. The military strike had targeted terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Without mincing words, he told the U.S. president that India now treats terrorism not as a “proxy war” but as an outright act of war and any aggression from across the border will be met with overwhelming force.

‘Responding to Bullets With Cannonballs’

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who briefed the media on the call, said Trump listened with “understanding” as Modi walked him through India’s position. The prime minister also declined a casual invitation from Trump to visit Washington on his way back from Canada, citing prior commitments – including a historic visit to Croatia.

Behind that diplomatic refusal lay a larger context – Trump was preparing to host Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House around the same time.

The conversation touched on a critical moment from earlier – May 9, when US Vice President JD Vance called Modi with a warning that Pakistan might be preparing a large-scale strike. Modi had responded decisively. According to Misri, the prime minister told the U.S. vice president that if such a move happened, India would retaliate with “an even stronger counteraction”.

Within hours, India’s air power was unleashed. Pakistani airbases were hit hard and left inoperable. Modi informed Trump that this retaliatory strike forced Pakistan to request a halt to military operations – through direct communication via military channels.

‘India Has Never Accepted Mediation’

Misri said PM Modi clearly told President Trump, “India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it and will never accept it.” That position, he said, is backed by full political consensus in the country.

The prime minister’s message was a direct rebuttal to Trump’s earlier claims of facilitating a ceasefire or offering to mediate on Kashmir.

Modi reiterated that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was not aimed at escalation. “India’s actions were highly measured, precise and non-escalatory,” he told Trump.

Every target struck was tied to terror networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). And India’s message to the world was unambiguous – this is the new standard.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the Israel-Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war. Both agreed that direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv are the only way forward, and all global efforts must support that goal.

Trump to Join Quad Summit in India

PM Modi renewed his invitation for Trump to attend the upcoming Quad summit hosted by India. The U.S. president accepted it, expressing enthusiasm for another visit. The two also reaffirmed the Quad’s critical role in the Indo-Pacific, signaling a deepening alignment on regional security.

While Trump may have hoped to steer the conversation toward diplomacy and balance, he left with a clear picture of India’s evolving doctrine where terror is war, retaliation is policy and mediation is off the table.