New Delhi: The US Embassy in India has issued a stern warning to Indians traveling to the United States, emphasizing that Washington "will not tolerate any abuse of visas or illegal entry into the country."

This statement comes in the wake of a viral video on social media showing a handcuffed Indian student at Newark Airport.

The US federal government has made it clear that while it welcomes legitimate travelers, there is no inherent right to visit the United States. The embassy's message underscores the importance of adhering to US laws and regulations, stating that the US "cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law."

The United States continues to welcome legitimate travelers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of U.S. law. pic.twitter.com/WvsUb4Mtqu — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 10, 2025

What is the incident?

A viral video has sparked outrage, showing an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned down by officials at Newark Airport in New Jersey. The footage, shared by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, depicts the student in tears, being treated like a criminal as he's being deported back to India. Jain described the scene as "deeply inhumane" and a "human tragedy," expressing concern that the student, who spoke in Haryanvi, was being made out to be mentally unstable.

I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy. @IndianEmbassyUS #immigrationraids pic.twitter.com/0cINhd0xU1 — Kunal Jain (@SONOFINDIA) June 8, 2025

Incident Timeline:

- The Student's Plea: The student was reportedly saying, "I'm not insane, these people are trying to make me look insane".

- Jain's Account: Jain witnessed the incident and stated that similar cases have been happening frequently, with 3-4 students being deported daily after failing to convince immigration authorities about their visit purpose.

- Airport Officials' Response: The Port Authority Police Department officers restrained the student, citing concerns about his behavior.

Indian Authorities' Response:

The Indian Consulate in New York has taken cognizance of the incident and is in touch with local authorities. "We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard," the Consulate General of India in New York posted on X, assuring commitment to the welfare of Indian nationals.

We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard.



The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals.@MEAIndia… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 9, 2025

This incident comes amid stricter US immigration policies under the Trump administration, with increased deportations and visa cancellations. Since January 2025, around 1,080 Indian nationals have been deported from the US.