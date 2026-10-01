/Inside the cockpit drama: How Captain Smit Machchhar saved 180 passengers from a rogue co-pilot

Captain Smit Machar of Indian origin saved 180 people from a potential catastrophe on Wednesday when he subdued his co-pilot, who had suddenly stabbed him mid-flight, allegedly trying to deliberately crash the Dubai-to-Israel flight. Despite being injured in the process of struggling, Captain Machar managed to land the plane safely. Having flown the Boeing 737 for more than 18 years, this incident stands as the most serious test for a carrier of many critical tests in his career as a pilot.