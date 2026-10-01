/'Crew saves your life': How Captain Smit Machchhar lived out his own words to save 180 lives, his viral interview resurfaces

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has prevented a catastrophe by stopping the co-pilot from crashing the Flydubai flight going to Israel from Dubai. Even after being stabbed and injured on the cockpit floor, Machchhar had unlocked the door and thus helped people neutralize the assailant. After the dangerous incident, an interesting podcast session recorded in the previous year by the hero has become viral, showcasing his story in the field of aviation.