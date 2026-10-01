/Captain Smit Machchhar health update: Injured pilot in stable condition after mid-air attack on flydubai flight

At the moment, Captain Smit Machchhar has been admitted to a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where he is currently recovering from a serious midair knife attack by his co-pilot during a Flydubai flight. The Indian embassies and consulates maintain constant communication with local medical officials and the family members of the pilot to ensure that he receives proper treatment.
This terrible incident happened on Flydubai flight FZ1073 operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, carrying over 170 passengers. Due to some disagreement on board, an aggressive conflict has erupted, during which the Omani co-pilot attacked Captain Machchhar in the cockpit with a knife, injuring him seriously and putting the aircraft into a dangerous dive.
Although the captain was suffering from serious blood loss and physical pain, he was able to open the door of the cockpit at the right moment. Passengers, cabin staff, and two off-duty pilots who were on board at the moment ran to the cockpit, overpowered the perpetrator, took control of the aircraft, and safely diverted the plane to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Captain Machchhar as a true hero, highlighting his exceptional courage and selflessness in prioritizing passenger safety despite life-threatening injuries. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commended the Indian aviator's quick thinking, noting that his actions prevented an absolute catastrophe.
Captain Machchhar hails from Gujarat and brings over a decade of commercial aviation experience to the cockpit, including prior service with SpiceJet before joining Flydubai in 2022. As local and international authorities probe the exact motive behind the co-pilot's assault, the injured pilot remains under medical observation with his family receiving full support from Indian authorities.
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