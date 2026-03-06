Captured, redesigned, deployed: How Iran’s Shahed inspired America’s LUCAS Kamikaze drone

Washington: As the US-Israel vs Iran war intensifies, a new weapon has entered the battlefield. During a media briefing, Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), pointed to a drone that has begun flying missions in the conflict. The aircraft is called LUCAS, and its origins carry a striking twist.

LUCAS stands for the Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System. It is a small one-way attack drone designed to strike targets and destroy itself in the process. What has drawn attention is the design that inspired it. The American drone was developed after US engineers studied a captured Iranian Shahed drone and rebuilt the concept in their own way.

At the briefing, Cooper described how American technicians had examined the seized drone in detail before redesigning it for US use. “We took a Shahed, pulled out its guts and built our own version,” he said while explaining how the platform entered operational service.

A battlefield weapon born from reverse engineering

The Shahed-136 drone produced by Iran has become one of the most widely recognised loitering munitions in modern warfare. Russia has used the system heavily in Ukraine, and Iran has launched similar drones in attacks across the Middle East.

The weapon’s triangular shape, propeller engine and long range make it effective for striking infrastructure and military facilities at relatively low cost.

American defence planners watched these developments closely. The result was LUCAS, a drone that resembles the Shahed in its overall layout but integrates American electronics, communications systems and control software.

The platform was developed by the Arizona-based defence company SpektreWorks, which worked with the US military to transform the concept into a deployable weapon. The project moved unusually quickly. The drone was publicly unveiled in 2025 and reached combat use within months. It shows the Pentagon’s push to accelerate the development of low-cost autonomous systems.

Cheap, expendable and built for mass deployment

One of the defining features of LUCAS is its price. Each drone costs roughly $35,000, a fraction of the price of traditional drones or cruise missiles.

For comparison, larger platforms such as the MQ-9 Reaper can cost tens of millions of dollars and require trained crews and extensive logistical support. LUCAS operates on a different philosophy. It is designed to be expendable.

The drone measures roughly 10 feet in length with a wingspan of about eight feet and is powered by a small internal combustion engine. Its range can reach around 500 miles, allowing it to travel deep into contested territory before striking a target.

Military planners see the system as part of a broader change in warfare. Instead of relying only on expensive precision weapons, armed forces increasingly deploy large numbers of inexpensive drones that can overwhelm air defences or hit multiple targets simultaneously.

How the drone works

LUCAS belongs to a category known as loitering munitions. After launch, the drone can fly toward a designated area and stay airborne while searching for its objective. Once the target is identified, the drone dives into it and detonates its explosive payload.

The design uses a modular architecture that allows operators to install different payloads or communication packages depending on the mission. It can carry explosives for direct strikes, sensors for reconnaissance or systems that relay battlefield communications.

The drone can also be launched in several ways. Ground units can deploy it from vehicles, catapult systems or rocket-assisted take-off platforms, giving commanders flexibility in remote areas where traditional runways do not exist.

A sign of how warfare is changing

The appearance of LUCAS on the battlefield shows a transformation taking place in military technology. The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have demonstrated how inexpensive drones can inflict serious damage while forcing adversaries to spend far more resources defending against them.

For the United States, adopting a drone modelled on Iran’s own design carries a strategic message. The weapon shows how rapidly military technology can evolve when one side studies and adapts the tools of its adversary.

As the war with Iran continues, the small aircraft that began as a captured enemy drone has become part of the American arsenal. The transformation highlights a new era of warfare in which innovation, speed of development and the ability to produce large numbers of inexpensive weapons increasingly influence the balance on the battlefield.