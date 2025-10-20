Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2974099https://zeenews.india.com/world/cargo-plane-skids-off-runway-at-hong-kong-airport-two-killed-2974099.html
NewsWorld
HONG KONG

Cargo Plane Skids Off Runway At Hong Kong Airport, Two Killed

A Boeing 747 cargo plane from Dubai veered off the runway at Hong Kong Airport, hitting a ground vehicle. Two workers died, crew survived; authorities launched an investigation.

|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 06:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cargo Plane Skids Off Runway At Hong Kong Airport, Two KilledImage: Social Media/ X

A Boeing 747-481 cargo aircraft arriving from Dubai, veered off the runway after landing at Hong Kong International Airport early on Monday. The wide-body freighter reportedly collided with a ground service vehicle during landing, dragging it into the water near the runway’s edge.

According to Times of India reports, while the flight crew managed to escape without serious injuries, two ground workers were killed in the incident. Emergency response teams immediately rushed to the scene to conduct rescue and recovery operations, as parts of the aircraft and vehicle were submerged. The Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh