Cargo Plane Skids Off Runway At Hong Kong Airport, Two Killed

A Boeing 747-481 cargo aircraft arriving from Dubai, veered off the runway after landing at Hong Kong International Airport early on Monday. The wide-body freighter reportedly collided with a ground service vehicle during landing, dragging it into the water near the runway’s edge.

According to Times of India reports, while the flight crew managed to escape without serious injuries, two ground workers were killed in the incident. Emergency response teams immediately rushed to the scene to conduct rescue and recovery operations, as parts of the aircraft and vehicle were submerged. The Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

