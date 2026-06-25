/Catastrophe in Caracas: Venezuela declares ‘state of emergency’ as twin earthquakes lead to collapse of buildings, gas leak

A devastating double earthquake has struck Venezuela, leaving the capital city of Caracas in ruins. The massive earthquake prompted acting President Delcy Rodríguez to declare a nationwide state of emergency. The seismic event, consisting of two powerful tremors occurring within seconds of each other, having magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, has triggered a massive search-and-rescue operation amid fears of catastrophic loss of life.
Utter devastation seen across the Northern Venezuelan coastal city of La Guaira, following tonight’s pair of major earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude with an epicenter just to the west of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/BQv4YixUiB— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 25, 2026
The tremors struck at 18:04 local time on June 24, a date marking a significant national holiday commemorating the Battle of Carabobo. Because many citizens were observing the holiday at home, the quakes hit at a moment of maximum vulnerability.
Additional footage of the major damage in La Guaira, Venezuela from the powerful earthquakes. pic.twitter.com/TuWjpBblnF— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 25, 2026
* Infrastructure Failure: Multiple buildings have collapsed across the metropolitan area, including at least two major structures in the Chacao municipality.
* Widespread Tremors: The shocks were felt across the entire country and as far away as Bogotá, Colombia.
* Emergency Precautions: Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello has urged all residents to evacuate their homes. As a safety measure, authorities have cut off petrol supplies to several buildings to prevent secondary explosions or fires.
* Airport Chaos: Dramatic footage from Maiquetía airport shows travelers scrambling for safety, dodging falling debris as the terminal shook.
WATCH: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake destroys apartment building in Caracas, Venezuela. Number of casualties unknown. pic.twitter.com/eTVroUH5St— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) June 24, 2026
In the municipality of Chacao, Mayor Gustavo Duque Saez confirmed that at least 18 people have been pulled from the rubble alive. Currently, over 500 emergency personnel are actively working through the debris, with efforts focused on locating those still trapped.
#WATCH | An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale occured in Venezuela: National Centre for Seismology— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026
A strong earthquake struck west of Venezuela's capital, damaging buildings in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela
(Video Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/6l7s2vM32N
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez addressed the nation flanked by Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and National Assembly head Jorge Rodríguez. During the emergency broadcast, the President called for national unity and expressed condolences to the families of victims, though specific fatality figures have yet to be confirmed.
To streamline the relief effort, President Rodríguez has appointed a general to lead the official emergency response. The administration continues to navigate this crisis while managing the ongoing political transition following the detention of former leader Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces earlier this year.
NEW VIDEO: Devastation in La Guaira, Venezuela after powerful earthquake pic.twitter.com/NzxTss0Xje— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) June 24, 2026
Circulan imgenes de derrumbes por sismo en Venezuela— Sputnik Mundo (@SputnikMundo) June 24, 2026
En redes sociales, usuarios han publicado videos de edificios cados y daos en la infraestructura en varios puntos de la capital Caracas.
El Servicio Meteorolgico Nacional de EEUU ya emiti una alerta de tsunami… pic.twitter.com/25f8fZ8Rqp
The situation remains dire as experts assess the potential scale of the disaster. Data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) suggests the human toll could be immense:
* There is a 44% probability that the death toll will exceed 10,000.
* There is a 30% probability that fatalities could surpass 100,000.
Authorities are treating the situation with extreme urgency, acknowledging that the combination of the high magnitude and the densely populated nature of the affected regions may lead to one of the country's most significant humanitarian disasters in modern history.
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