/Catastrophe in Caracas: Venezuela declares ‘state of emergency’ as twin earthquakes lead to collapse of buildings, gas leak

* Infrastructure Failure: Multiple buildings have collapsed across the metropolitan area, including at least two major structures in the Chacao municipality.

* Widespread Tremors: The shocks were felt across the entire country and as far away as Bogotá, Colombia.

* Emergency Precautions: Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello has urged all residents to evacuate their homes. As a safety measure, authorities have cut off petrol supplies to several buildings to prevent secondary explosions or fires.

* Airport Chaos: Dramatic footage from Maiquetía airport shows travelers scrambling for safety, dodging falling debris as the terminal shook.