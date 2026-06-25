Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Catastrophe in Caracas: Venezuela declares ‘state of emergency’ as twin earthquakes lead to collapse of buildings, gas leak

Catastrophe in Caracas: Venezuela declares ‘state of emergency’ as twin earthquakes lead to collapse of buildings, gas leak

Multiple buildings have collapsed across the metropolitan area, including at least two major structures in the Chacao municipality.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 08:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 08:08 AM IST
Catastrophe in Caracas: Venezuela declares ‘state of emergency’ as twin earthquakes lead to collapse of buildings, gas leak
Image Credit: X/VideoGrabSource: Bureau

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Pakistan WC exit sparks dressing room war over player’s husband in hotel
Pakistan Women's cricket team controversy6 min ago
2
Venezuela6 min ago
3
India BRICS Diplomacy30 min ago
4
FIFA WC 202638 min ago
5
Chhattisgarh55 min ago