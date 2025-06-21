Advertisement
BRAZIL

Caught On Camera: 8 Killed In Brazil's Fiery Hot-Air Balloon Crash

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and officials are working to provide support to the families of the victims.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 10:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Caught On Camera: 8 Killed In Brazil's Fiery Hot-Air Balloon Crash Photo credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

New Delhi: A devastating hot-air balloon accident occurred in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina, resulting in the deaths of at least eight people. The incident happened on Saturday when the tourism balloon, carrying 21 passengers, caught fire during flight in the early morning hours and crashed in the city of Praia Grande.

According to the media reports, the state fire department said that the balloon crash was catastrophic, and emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene. Thirteen survivors were rescued and transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and officials are working to provide support to the families of the victims.

The video of the incident immediately went viral on social media and has gained huge momentum.

A social media user posted the video and wrote, "What began as a scenic flight ended in heartbreak."

Local and state officials have confirmed the fatalities and are working to determine the extent of the injuries sustained by the survivors. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

