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Caught on camera: Cornered over Hafiz Saeed & terror haven, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif keeps schtum

A day earlier, India delivered a strong rebuke to Pakistan at the United Nations, telling Islamabad to focus on its debt-ridden economy rather than harbouring territorial ambitions or sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 08:04 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 08:04 AM IST
Caught on camera: Cornered over Hafiz Saeed & terror haven, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif keeps schtum
Image Credit: Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the 81st UNGA. (IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Caught on camera: Cornered over Hafiz Saeed & terror haven, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif keeps schtum
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