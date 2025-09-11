Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2958313https://zeenews.india.com/world/caught-on-camera-moment-when-charlie-kirk-was-shot-in-the-neck-watch-2958313.html
NewsWorld
CHARLIE KIRK

Caught On Camera: Moment When Charlie Kirk Was Shot In The Neck - Watch

Conservative activist and Donald Trump's key aide Charlie Kirk has died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at a Utah Valley University event. The video of the murder has now gone viral on social media. In the five-second video, Kirk was seen concluding his remarks against violence. As soon as he concludes his remark, a bullet hits his neck and he falls backwards.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 08:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Caught On Camera: Moment When Charlie Kirk Was Shot In The Neck - WatchImage: Video Grab/X

Conservative activist and Donald Trump's key aide Charlie Kirk has died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at a Utah Valley University event. The video of the murder has now gone viral on social media. In the five-second video, Kirk was seen concluding his remarks against violence. As soon as he concludes his remark, a bullet hits his neck and he falls backwards.

The suspect managed to flee the spot. Utah Valley University confirmed that investigators are still searching for the gunman. "There is no suspect in custody; it is an active investigation," university spokesperson Ellen Treanor said in a statement.

Watch The Video Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The university added that multiple agencies are now involved in the probe, including the Orem Police Department, Utah Valley University Police, the FBI, and the Utah Department of Public Safety, the New York Times reported.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK