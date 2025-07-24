Advertisement
Caught On Camera: Plane Crashes Onto Italian Highway In Fiery Wreck, Kills Two | VIDEO

A light plane crashed fatally onto the A21 Cordamolle–Ospitale highway in the north of Italy on Thursday morning, killing both people on board and causing two drivers on the road to be injured.

Small Plane Crashes Onto Italian Highway In Fiery Wreck (PHOTO: X/@AsafGivoli)

A light plane crashed fatally onto the A21 Cordamolle–Ospitale highway in the north of Italy on Thursday morning, killing both people on board and causing two drivers on the road to be injured.

The fatal accident happened soon after the plane had been airborne, nose-diving and bursting into a fireball when it crashed onto the highway, authorities said. The two victims of the plane have been identified as Sergio Ravaglia, 75, a lawyer, and Anna Maria De Stefano, 50.

Two vehicles on the highway were engulfed in the ensuing fire. One driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the other driver received treatment at the scene.

Emergency responders, such as rescue teams and firefighters, quickly arrived at the scene, battling to put out the fire and cordon off the crash site. Traffic was suspended in both directions on the affected section of highway, seriously disrupting traffic.

The CCTV caught the dramatic moment of the crash on camera, and the plane was seen spiraling downwards before exploding onto the road. Witnesses also corroborated these stories, describing a loud noise preceding the plane's descent and explosion.

Italian aviation authorities have opened a full investigation into the crash, examining all potential causes of the fatal accident.

