/Caught on camera: The seconds when Nepal flash flood swept people away

New Delhi: CCTV footage from Gyirong Port in Tibet has captured the sudden force of the flash flood that swept through the China-Nepal border region on Wednesday (August 26), with muddy water, rocks and debris rushing through the area before the flood crossed into Nepal’s Rasuwa district.
Over 100 people have died in the disaster, while nearly 500 others are missing. The missing include 133 Indians and 37 non-resident Indians (NRIs), according to the information available from officials.
The flood moved into Nepal through the Bhote Koshi River and affected several areas along the river and downstream. The disaster hit Rasuwa and Dhading districts near the Tibet border and also reached Nuwakot, southwest of Kathmandu.
The footage from Gyirong Port shows water rushing into the area from upstream with large amounts of mud, rocks and other debris. The water soon spread across a parking area, sweeping away vehicles as dust and mist filled the scene.
People can be seen running as the water approaches. Within seconds, the flood reaches the area where they had been standing, leaving little time to escape.
The footage provides a clear view of how fast the flood developed near the border. The sudden arrival of water also made it difficult for people in the area to assess the danger before the flood reached them.
This is seriously scary. CCTV footage from Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, directly opposite Nepal’s Rasuwa district. This flash flood hit here first and later caused massive havoc in Nepal. Can’t even imagine someone surviving this. Prayers for everyone affected. https://t.co/o805P8KGSu pic.twitter.com/31QzZ64aBD— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026
These visuals from the floods in Rasuwa, Nepal are absolutely horrific. The scale of the destruction looks unreal, almost like a scene from a disaster movie.The entire Himalayan belt needs to seriously work on better early warning systems for such flash floods. Prayers for… pic.twitter.com/7iiupXXIzT— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026
भोटेकोसी नदी रसुवामा तिब्बत तर्फबाट ठुलो बाढी प्रवेश गरेकोले अर्को सूचना नआउँदासम्म त्रीशुली नदीको तटिय क्षेत्रका जिल्लाहरु नुवाकोट, धादिङ, चितवन, गोरखा लगायतका स्थानहरूमा उच्च सतर्कता सहित सुरक्षित स्थानमा रहन अनुरोध छ। pic.twitter.com/Zun6icZZCM— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 26, 2026
Officials said the flood entered the Bhote Koshi River at around 9am local time after coming from the Tibet side.
The Nepal Police said the full extent of the destruction is still being assessed across the affected districts. "We do not exactly know the extent of damage, but the flood is big, and it could have damaged many settlements," Nepal Police spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle told AFP.
"We have alerted people who are staying near the riverside to relocate... and deployed all our resources," he said.
The disaster has also affected a large number of travellers in the region. According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 384 travellers have been reported missing from the flood-hit areas.
The group includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals. Among the foreign travellers are 105 Indian tourists and 37 NRIs. Other missing travellers are from the United States, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands.
At least 59 of the Indian tourists were travelling as part of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, according to Samrat Tours and Travel agency.
The pilgrimage route to Kailash Manasarovar attracts visitors from India and several other countries. The flood struck an area used by travellers heading towards the Tibet region, making the disaster especially difficult for families trying to locate missing relatives.
The Nepal Army has sent helicopters and disaster response teams to areas affected by the floods. Rescue personnel are working in difficult terrain, with damaged roads and infrastructure making access to some locations difficult.
Videos shared by the Nepal Police and other users on social media show large volumes of muddy water moving through mountain valleys in areas close to Tibet. The footage also shows debris being carried through the valleys as the flood moves downstream.
The flood affected settlements and infrastructure along the Bhote Koshi River, with officials assessing damage across Rasuwa, Dhading and Nuwakot.
The scale of the disaster has also created challenges for local authorities trying to identify missing people and assess damage in areas that are difficult to reach by road.
Nepal and other parts of South Asia face regular floods and landslides during the monsoon season, which generally runs from June to September.
Mountain districts can face additional risks from sudden increases in river water, landslides and flooding from areas higher in the Himalayas.
The same border region experienced another deadly incident last year. In July, a mudslide near Gyirong Port left 17 people missing.
The latest flood has affected communities and travellers on both sides of the China-Nepal border, with rescue teams now working to reach people in the affected areas and establish the full scale of the destruction.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.