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Caught on camera: The seconds when Nepal flash flood swept people away

Nepal’s Rasuwa district has suffered heavy losses after the flood crossed from Tibet. Dozens of Indian pilgrims travelling towards Kailash Manasarovar are among those reported missing.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 12:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
Caught on camera: The seconds when Nepal flash flood swept people away
Image Credit: Drone visuals of flood-affected areas in Nuwakot district of Nepal. (Photo: ANI)

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