‘Causes Rift With India’: Trump On 50% Tariffs Over Russian Oil Trade

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his administration’s tariffs on India over Russian oil imports created friction with New Delhi.

Speaking on Fox News, Trump said he had imposed a 50% tariff on Indian oil purchases from Moscow, arguing that the step was significant but came at the cost of souring ties with India. “That’s a big deal and it causes a rift with India,” he remarked.

“Look, India was their biggest customer. I put a 50% tariff on India because they're buying oil from Russia. That's not an easy thing to do. That's a big deal and it causes a rift with India,” he said.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Europe's Problem

Trump stressed that while his actions were tough on both Russia and India, Europe needed to shoulder more of the responsibility. “Remember, this is a Europe problem much more than our problem,” he said during the program.

Trump also repeated his frequent claim that he has ended multiple global conflicts during his second term.

“I solved seven wars,” he asserted, citing disputes involving Pakistan and India as well as long-running violence in Congo and Rwanda.

Trump has recently softened his stance toward India, describing the India-US relationship as "very special" and affirming his personal friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I always will. I'll always be friends with Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," Trump said.

India-US Trade

Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian imports took effect on August 27. Washington first imposed 25% over what it termed unfair trade, followed by another 25% as a penalty for New Delhi’s oil purchases from Russia.

India has criticized the US decision to impose 50% tariff, claiming it is being unfairly targeted while several European countries continue large-scale imports of Russian oil and gas. New Delhi highlighted that Europe conducted trade worth EUR 67.5 billion in goods with Russia in 2024 and EUR 17.2 billion in services in 2023, despite the ongoing conflict. Officials in India argue this demonstrates double standards, as European nations have not faced comparable restrictions despite maintaining commercial ties with Moscow.

