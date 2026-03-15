CBSE board exam alert: Class 12 exams cancelled in UAE, Saudi and 5 other countries

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Class 12 board examinations for students studying in several West Asian countries in view of the ongoing regional crisis.

In its sixth circular issued since March 1, the board clarified that even the examination papers that had earlier been postponed will now stand cancelled.

According to the circular released on March 15, 2026, the examinations scheduled from March 16 to April 10, 2026, for CBSE-affiliated schools located in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been cancelled.

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The board further stated that examinations which had been postponed earlier will also remain cancelled as part of the latest decision. CBSE added that the procedure for declaring results for the affected students will be announced separately at a later stage.

"Examinations which were earlier postponed vide circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled. The mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course," the circular issued by Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations at CBSE, stated.

Bhardwaj said the decision was taken after reviewing the feasibility of conducting examinations under the prevailing conditions and taking into account feedback received from schools and authorities in the affected countries.

Indian diplomatic missions in the region have also been informed about the decision to ensure coordination and communication with schools and students.

According to CBSE, Indian ambassadors posted in the Gulf nations, as well as the Consul General of India in Dubai, have been notified about the development.

The announcement comes shortly after the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelled the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations scheduled at all centres in the United Arab Emirates.

The decision is expected to impact thousands of Indian students enrolled in CBSE-affiliated schools across the Gulf region, including major education hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Riyadh.

Overall, more than 4.37 million students have registered for CBSE board examinations this year. Of these, around 2.51 million students are appearing for Class 10 examinations, while approximately 1.86 million candidates are enrolled for the Class 12 board exams.