Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2972481https://zeenews.india.com/world/ceasefire-announced-pakistan-afghanistan-agree-to-48-hour-ceasefire-after-dozens-killed-in-cross-border-clashes-2972481.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN AFGHANISTAN CLASHES

Ceasefire Announced: Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Truce After Dozens Killed In Border Clashes

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire following days of intense cross-border clashes that left dozens dead and raised fears of a wider military confrontation between the neighbors. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 07:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ceasefire Announced: Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Truce After Dozens Killed In Border ClashesRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire following days of intense cross-border clashes that left dozens dead and raised fears of a wider military confrontation between the neighbors. 

The ceasefire comes after what has been described as some of the most serious cross-border violence between Pakistan and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in recent years.

What Led To The Violence

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The clashes erupted after Taliban forces and Pakistani military engaged in heavy exchanges of fire along multiple points on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Reports indicated that dozens of soldiers were killed in the fighting, though exact casualty figures from both sides remain disputed and unverified.

Pakistan has long accused the Taliban government in Afghanistan of harboring Pakistani Taliban militants who conduct cross-border attacks. Afghanistan, meanwhile, has complained of Pakistani military operations violating Afghan territorial sovereignty, including alleged airstrikes on Afghan soil.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh