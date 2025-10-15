Ceasefire Announced: Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Truce After Dozens Killed In Border Clashes

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire following days of intense cross-border clashes that left dozens dead and raised fears of a wider military confrontation between the neighbors.

The ceasefire comes after what has been described as some of the most serious cross-border violence between Pakistan and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in recent years.

What Led To The Violence

The clashes erupted after Taliban forces and Pakistani military engaged in heavy exchanges of fire along multiple points on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Reports indicated that dozens of soldiers were killed in the fighting, though exact casualty figures from both sides remain disputed and unverified.

Pakistan has long accused the Taliban government in Afghanistan of harboring Pakistani Taliban militants who conduct cross-border attacks. Afghanistan, meanwhile, has complained of Pakistani military operations violating Afghan territorial sovereignty, including alleged airstrikes on Afghan soil.