Ceasefire Crumbles Within Days: Hamas Breaks Promise Again; Netanyahu Convenes War Council - 'Strong Action Imminent'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday convened an emergency war council with the Defence Minister and top security brass following explosive reports that Hamas had brazenly violated the ceasefire on Sunday and Israel's response is about to be swift and devastating.

In a stark warning posted on X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, "Following the violation of the ceasefire by Hamas, Prime Minister Netanyahu held a consultation with the Defense Minister and the heads of the security establishment and directed that strong action be taken against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip."

47 Violations, 38 Dead - Who Really Broke The Ceasefire?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The announcement comes as tensions explode on the ground. According to Palestinian officials, the Israeli army has reportedly carried out 47 violations of the ceasefire since it took effect in early October, resulting in 38 deaths and 143 injuries, reported Al Jazeera. Both sides are pointing fingers, but one thing is clear: the ceasefire that was supposed to bring peace has brought nothing but more bloodshed.

The broader conflict has exacted a catastrophic toll since October 2023. Israel's military operations in Gaza have killed at least 68,116 people and wounded 170,200, while in Israel, 1,139 people were killed during the October 7 attacks, and about 200 were taken captive. The numbers are staggering, the suffering immense, and the end nowhere in sight.

Netanyahu's Ultimatum: Rafah Border Stays Shut Until Hamas Delivers

Against this explosive backdrop, Netanyahu on Saturday delivered a crushing blow to Gaza's already-desperate population, ordering the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to remain sealed shut "until further notice," linking the decision to Hamas' handling of Israeli hostages' bodies.

The Rafah crossing isn't just any border; it's Gaza's only lifeline to the outside world, not controlled by Israel. For the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped in the besieged enclave, Rafah represents hope, escape, and survival. Its closure is nothing short of a death sentence for those desperately needing medical care, humanitarian aid, or simply a way out of the war zone.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the message to Hamas is crystal clear: "PM Netanyahu instructed that the Rafah border crossing will not open until further notice. Its opening will be under consideration in accordance with the manner in which Hamas implements its part in return for the deceased hostages and implementation of the agreed-upon framework." In other words: return our dead, or your people suffer.

Two More Bodies Returned - But At What Cost?

Meanwhile, in a grim development, Hamas handed over two more captives' bodies to Israel. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that the coffins were transferred into Red Cross custody and are on their way to Israeli personnel in Gaza, adding that Hamas is required to return all remaining hostages under the agreement. But two bodies aren't enough. Families are still waiting. Anger is boiling over. And Netanyahu isn't backing down.

Earlier, the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo had announced that the Rafah crossing would reopen on Monday, October 20, after coordination with Egyptian authorities to allow Palestinian citizens residing in Egypt to return to the Gaza Strip. The embassy added that further logistical details, including gathering points and departure times, would be communicated directly to those affected. But Netanyahu's order has thrown those plans into chaos, leaving thousands stranded in limbo.

Hamas Cries Foul, Tel Aviv Erupts In Protest

Amid the escalating tensions, Hamas fired back, accusing Netanyahu of using "flimsy pretexts to disrupt" the ceasefire deal. But Netanyahu isn't listening to Hamas, he's listening to his own people. In Tel Aviv, protesters flooded the streets, demanding that the government secure the return of all remains from Gaza. The message from Israel's heartland is deafening: bring them home, whatever it takes.

The ceasefire that was supposed to end the bloodshed has become just another chapter in this never-ending conflict. With Netanyahu ordering "strong action," Rafah sealed shut, and both sides accusing each other of violations, one question looms large: Is this fragile peace about to explode into full-scale war all over again?

(With ANI Inputs)