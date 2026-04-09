Ceasefire hangs in balance? Iran accuses US of violating 3 clauses of peace framework

US-Iran ceasefire: After a ceasefire deal was announced between the US and Iran with a key focus on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the peace deal appears to be fragile once again. Iranian officials have reportedly accused Washington of violating three clauses of the 10-point proposal, the agreed framework for upcoming negotiations.​

According to IANS, in a formal statement released late on Tuesday, Iran said its “deep historical distrust” of Washington had been reinforced by repeated violations of commitments. ​

The statement noted that while the President of the United States had described the 10-Point Proposal as a “workable basis on which to negotiate,” three provisions had already been breached.​

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The Lebanon factor

The first violation, according to Tehran, was non-compliance with the ceasefire clause relating to Lebanon. ​

Iranian officials noted that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had explicitly called for “an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and other regions, effective immediately.” ​

Meanwhile, Times of Israel reported, citing the Fars news agency, that Iran has halted the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz after Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly a fifth of global oil supply, making its reopening central to both geopolitical stability and energy markets.

At the same time, Iran on Wednesday blamed Israel for jeopardising the fragile ceasefire, warning that continued attacks on Lebanon by Israeli forces could lead to the collapse of the agreement and renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Iranian State Media Press TV.

According to ANI, Al Jazeera reported, citing Lebanon's Health Ministry, that at least 89 people have been killed and over 800 injured in Israeli attacks across the country on Wednesday.

Drone in Iran's airspace

The second violation involved the entry of a drone into Iranian airspace, which was shot down in Lar, Fars Province. ​

Iran's 'right to enrichment'

The third concerned denial of Iran’s right to enrichment, a right enshrined in the sixth clause of the framework.​ Tehran argued that these breaches undermine the credibility of negotiations even before they begin. ​

“The very workable basis on which to negotiate has been openly and clearly violated,” the statement declared, adding that in such circumstances, “a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable.”​

US on Strait of Hormuz

The fragile ceasefire with Iran hinges on the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the White House asserted Wednesday, even as it claimed sweeping military gains that forced Tehran to agree to negotiations after weeks of sustained strikes.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitte told reporters that restoring shipping through the vital energy corridor remains the central condition for continuing talks, with President Donald Trump insisting the passage must reopen “immediately, quickly, and safely.”

Meanwhile, the ceasefire announcement followed what the administration described as a decisive US military campaign against Iran under “Operation Epic Fury”.

(with agencies' inputs)

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