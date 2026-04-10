'Ceasefire in Lebanon, release blocked assets': Iran sets terms for truce talks

Iran has laid down conditions for ceasefire talks with the United States, stating that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of its seized assets must be completed before negotiations can begin.

In a post on X, Iran's Parliamentary speaker MB Ghalibaf said, "Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations. These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations. These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin. | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 10, 2026

(This is a developing story.)