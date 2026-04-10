'Ceasefire in Lebanon, release blocked assets': Iran sets terms for truce talks
Iran has laid down conditions for ceasefire talks with the United States, stating that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of its seized assets must be completed before negotiations can begin.
Trending Photos
Iran has laid down conditions for ceasefire talks with the United States, stating that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of its seized assets must be completed before negotiations can begin.
In a post on X, Iran's Parliamentary speaker MB Ghalibaf said, "Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations. These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin."
Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations. These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin. | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 10, 2026
(This is a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv