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NewsWorld'Ceasefire in Lebanon, release blocked assets': Iran sets terms for truce talks
US IRAN CEASEFIRE

'Ceasefire in Lebanon, release blocked assets': Iran sets terms for truce talks

Iran has laid down conditions for ceasefire talks with the United States, stating that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of its seized assets must be completed before negotiations can begin.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 09:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Ceasefire in Lebanon, release blocked assets': Iran sets terms for truce talksIran Parliamentary speaker MB Ghalibaf and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Social Media, IANS)

Iran has laid down conditions for ceasefire talks with the United States, stating that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of its seized assets must be completed before negotiations can begin.

In a post on X, Iran's Parliamentary speaker MB Ghalibaf said, "Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations. These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin." 

 

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