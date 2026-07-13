/CENTCOM releases footage of the first-ever US deployment of one-way attack sea drones against Iran | WATCH

In a historic first, US CENTCOM used armed unmanned surface vessels, also known as one-way attack sea drones, in actual combat operations against Iran. On July 12, three ‘Saronic Corsair’ one-way attack sea drones successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility at Iran’s strategically important Bandar Abbas Naval Base.
The explosive-laden vessels raced across the water’s surface before hitting their targets with precision, marking the first confirmed use of such maritime drones by US forces in battle.
Shortly after the operation, CENTCOM released unclassified footage of the strikes, giving the world a rare close-up look at this new weapon in action. The dramatic video shows the fast-moving Corsair drones cutting through the water toward the port facility before impact, a vivid demonstration of their speed, low profile, and ability to penetrate coastal defenses.
Unlike traditional naval attacks that put sailors at risk, these one-way sea drones are designed to be expendable. They function like floating kamikaze vehicles, carrying heavy explosive payloads, guided remotely or via pre-programmed routes, and destroyed on contact.
Their small size and surface-hugging movement make them much harder for enemy radars and lookouts to detect compared to conventional ships or aircraft.
By integrating the sea drones with fighter jets, naval vessels, and aerial drones in a coordinated assault, CENTCOM created a complex, multi-domain attack that likely overwhelmed Iranian defences.
The strikes were specifically aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint, as tensions escalated since last week in West Asia.
The debut use signals a significant shift in how naval conflicts may be fought in the future. Sea drones allow forces to swarm targets cheaply and in large numbers without risking human lives.
They can harass ports, damage submarines and ships in dry dock, and force adversaries to spread their defenses thin.
The footage showcases American technological capability, but also serves as a strong public message about Washington’s determination to keep vital sea lanes open despite Iranian threats. With this first combat employment of Corsair sea drones now on record, the face of naval warfare appears to have quietly but decisively changed.
Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran. Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea… pic.twitter.com/bOM2kmgRxz— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 13, 2026
The fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran that was agreed upon in June 17 collapsed rapidly after Iran struck several civilian vessels along the coast of Oman, sparking a sharp escalation in direct military confrontations.
The US carried out multiple rounds of strikes on Iranian targets, including air defences, missile facilities, and naval infrastructure, highlighted by the historic first combat use of one-way sea drones on July 12 to hit a submarine and ship maintenance facility at Bandar Abbas Naval Base.
Iran has strongly condemned the attacks as violations of international law, accused the US of war crimes, and retaliated through its Revolutionary Guard with strikes on US-linked bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.
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