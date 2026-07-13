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  • /CENTCOM releases footage of the first-ever US deployment of one-way attack sea drones against Iran | WATCH

CENTCOM releases footage of the first-ever US deployment of one-way attack sea drones against Iran | WATCH

The small size and surface-hugging movement make these sea-drones much harder for enemy radars and lookouts to detect compared to conventional ships or aircraft.

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 10:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
CENTCOM releases footage of the first-ever US deployment of one-way attack sea drones against Iran | WATCH
Image Credit: Screengrab/ @CENTCOM/X

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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