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50,000 storm EU border in 36 hours: Why Italy suspended Schengen, France sent troops & Trump reacted to Spain's Ceuta crisis

Learn what is happening at the Ceuta border, why Spain faces legal hurdles, and how the migration surge is affecting security and policy across Europe.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
50,000 storm EU border in 36 hours: Why Italy suspended Schengen, France sent troops & Trump reacted to Spain's Ceuta crisis
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Migrants rest after crossing back from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, to the Moroccan side.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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