Chabahar out of Union Budget 2026: Is US pressuring India to pull back from Iran’s strategic port?

New Delhi: India has not allocated any funds in this year’s Union Budget for the Chabahar port in Iran. Last year, the government had set aside Rs 400 crore for the project. New Delhi began investing in the project in 2017-18, and this is the first time no budget provision has been made for the shared venture with Iran.

Analysts suggest that increasing pressure from the United States and changing geopolitical situations are the main reasons behind India’s reluctance. Global developments have left Iran weaker over the past two years, which experts also see as a factor in India not continuing its funding.

US sanctions, regional instability and geopolitical uncertainty have previously slowed progress at the port, and the lack of budget allocation now raises concerns that operations could stall.

The port has two terminals – Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Bahishti. It lies outside the Strait of Hormuz that allows large ships to dock safely. It is only 170 kilometres from Pakistan’s Gwadar port. Located in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Balochistan province, the port has long been viewed by India as a strategic alternative route. It plays an important role in the International North-South Transport Corridor, which allows easier access from India to Europe and also benefits Iran and Russia.

In May 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tehran, the first such visit by an Indian leader in 15 years. During that visit, he committed $55 million to develop and operate the Chabahar port as part of a trilateral relationship with Iran and Afghanistan.

Chabahar allows India to bypass Pakistan to reach Afghanistan and Central Asian markets. The port also serves as a balance to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Gwadar port.

In May 2024, India signed a 10-year agreement to operate the Shahid Bahishti terminal to maintain trade, humanitarian aid and regional engagement with Afghanistan. Under the 2016 agreement, New Delhi had also restarted its operations at the terminal annually.

The United States had exempted Chabahar from sanctions in 2018 but later reinstated them under the Trump administration. Last September, Washington announced sanctions against entities operating the port but granted India a six-month exemption, which is due to expire soon.

Analysts see US sanctions as the primary reason India has not allocated funds in this year’s budget. New Delhi’s main concern is avoiding conflict with the United States while protecting its own strategic interests.

Experts say that New Delhi values its relationship with Washington and does not want to risk angering a global power. If the exemption had continued, India would likely have maintained its investment in the project.

While some media reports suggest that India is stepping back, official statements clarify that New Delhi is maintaining engagement with both Tehran and Washington to continue operations. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed ongoing coordination with the United States and reiterated long-standing ties with Iran, stating that the partnership will move forward.

India has invested billions in Chabahar over the years. It has finished most of its investments under the 2016 ten-year agreement and extended the 2024 ten-year operational deal, demonstrating ongoing commitment.

Analysts believe the country will seek diplomatic solutions with the United States rather than abandon the port. Chabahar’s strategic importance, particularly for access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, ensures that India will maintain a presence. Its investments reinforce ongoing engagement and long-term interest in the port.