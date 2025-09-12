Dallas Motel Horror: Indian-Origin Man Chandra Nagamallaiah Beheaded With Machete In Front Of Family

Chandramouli Nagamallaiah Murder Case: In a shocking incident that led to gruesom murder over petty issue, an Indian-origin man was brutally beheaded in front of his family. The gruesome crime shocked Dallas earlier this week when 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah was killed allegedly by a co-worker. The attack unfolded in front of the victim’s wife and son. Chandramouli Nagamallaiah was killed on the morning of September 10 at the Downtown Suites Motel on Samuell Boulevard, just east of downtown, said media reports.

According to Dallas police, the suspect, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, worked at the same motel. Investigators say the deadly confrontation stemmed from a minor argument about a broken washing machine, said reports.

Court documents reveal that Nagamallaiah had told Cobos-Martinez and another employee not to use the faulty machine. Because the message was delivered through a female colleague acting as a translator, Cobos-Martinez allegedly felt disrespected.

The affidavit states Cobos-Martinez stormed out, pulled a machete, and launched a violent assault. Witnesses told police the victim ran across the motel parking lot screaming for help, but the suspect chased him down.

Nagamallaiah’s wife and son, who were inside the motel office, rushed out and tried to protect him, but they were pushed aside as the attack continued. Police say Cobos-Martinez hacked at the victim repeatedly until he was decapitated. Shocking CCTV footage reportedly shows the suspect kicking the severed head before dumping it into a nearby dumpster.

Emergency crews who arrived at the scene found Cobos-Martinez still holding the machete and covered in blood. He was taken into custody without further incident and now faces a capital murder charge. Jail records also show an immigration hold against him.

Police say the suspect admitted to the crime during questioning. His background check revealed prior arrests, including auto theft in Florida, assault charges, and an indecency with a child case in Houston.

The investigation remains ongoing, while the local Indian community has expressed deep shock and grief over the horrific killing.