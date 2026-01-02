‘Chaos And Destruction’: Iran Warns US After Trump Threatens Intervention Amid Protests

A senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that any US interference in Iran’s ongoing protests would trigger chaos across the region, responding sharply to a warning issued by US President Donald Trump.

As demonstrations continue to spread across Iran, President Trump said the United States would intervene if Iranian authorities used lethal force against peaceful protesters. “We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

At least seven people have been killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators since protests erupted on Sunday, according to reports. The unrest has been driven by growing public anger over worsening economic conditions, including a sharp fall in the national currency, weak economic growth and soaring prices.

The protests began in Tehran, where shopkeepers took to the streets to criticise the government’s handling of the economic crisis. Official data shows inflation stood at 42.5 per cent in December. The movement gained momentum on Tuesday when students from at least ten universities joined the demonstrations. In several cities, markets were shut as protests continued, while authorities declared a public holiday due to cold weather, effectively bringing much of the country to a standstill.

Over the past 24 hours, demonstrations have spread to multiple provinces. Some gatherings turned violent, leading to deadly confrontations between protesters and security forces, CNN reported.

Iran’s Fars news agency said protesters clashed with police, threw stones at officers and set vehicles on fire. The agency also claimed that some armed “disturbers” took advantage of the situation and that security forces later seized firearms from several individuals.

Meanwhile, Iran’s civilian government, led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, has indicated a willingness to engage in dialogue and address protesters’ concerns.

Iran’s economy has been under sustained pressure for years due to US and Western sanctions linked to its nuclear programme. The situation has been further aggravated by regional tensions, including a 12-day conflict with Israel in June, which placed additional strain on state finances.