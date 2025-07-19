Chaos In East Hollywood: Vehicle Rams Into Crowd, Over 20 People Injured

New Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded in East Hollywood on Saturday when a vehicle drove into a crowd along Santa Monica Boulevard, leaving more than 20 people injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, five individuals are in critical condition, while 8 to 10 others sustained serious injuries. An additional 10 to 15 people were treated for injuries described as fair.

In a statement, the Fire Department confirmed, “A vehicle has driven into a crowd of people in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20.”

Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene and transported the injured to nearby hospitals. The condition of several victims remains critical, and authorities are actively investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

(More Details awaited)