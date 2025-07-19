Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934117https://zeenews.india.com/world/chaos-in-east-hollywood-vehicle-rams-into-crowd-over-20-people-injured-2934117.html
NewsWorld
EAST HOLLYWOOD CRASH

Chaos In East Hollywood: Vehicle Rams Into Crowd, Over 20 People Injured

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, five individuals are in critical condition, while 8 to 10 others sustained serious injuries. An additional 10 to 15 people were treated for injuries described as fair.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chaos In East Hollywood: Vehicle Rams Into Crowd, Over 20 People Injured Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

New Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded in East Hollywood on Saturday when a vehicle drove into a crowd along Santa Monica Boulevard, leaving more than 20 people injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, five individuals are in critical condition, while 8 to 10 others sustained serious injuries. An additional 10 to 15 people were treated for injuries described as fair.

In a statement, the Fire Department confirmed, “A vehicle has driven into a crowd of people in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20.”

Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene and transported the injured to nearby hospitals. The condition of several victims remains critical, and authorities are actively investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

(More Details awaited)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK