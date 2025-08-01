Caught On Camera: Swing Snaps At Saudi Park, Riders Injured In Shocking Crash | VIDEO

A horrifying incident at Green Mountain Park near Taif, Saudi Arabia, has left at least 23 people injured after a thrill ride known as "360 Degrees" snapped mid-air on Thursday, July 31. A terrifying video of the mechanical failure has rapidly circulated across social media, showing the ride collapsing with people still strapped into their seats.

According to The Khaleej Times, citing Saudi Arabia daily Okaz, the incident occurred at the amusement park located in the Hada area. Footage captured the pendulum-style attraction swinging back and forth when its central support pole suddenly broke in half. The ride's arm then plummeted to the ground with a deafening thud, sending riders crashing downwards.

An amusement park ride in Saudi Arabia came apart mid-ride, injuring at least 23 people, with three in critical condition. The incident occurred at the Green Mountain Park in Taif, east of Mecca. Saudi authorities launched an investigation into the incident. pic.twitter.com/thQLA6nzpD — Ariel Oseran @ariel_oseran) July 31, 2025

Witnesses at the scene described a chaotic and distressing situation. Reports indicate that the pole's sharp recoil struck passengers on the opposite side of the ride. In contrast, others sustained injuries from the impact of the fall and from being violently thrown as the structure disintegrated.

In response to the emergency, local hospitals in Taif were immediately placed on high alert and declared a Code Yellow emergency. Medical teams provided initial treatment at the scene before transferring the injured to hospitals for further care. While 23 individuals were injured, initial reports confirm no fatalities.

Emergency responders arrived swiftly at Green Mountain Park. Authorities have launched an urgent and comprehensive investigation to determine the precise cause of the catastrophic mechanical failure. The "360 Degrees" ride has been immediately shut down, and safety inspections are reportedly underway across the entire amusement park as the probe continues.