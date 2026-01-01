Chaos, Stone-Throwing And Bloodshed: Why Deadly Demonstrations Sweep Iran

Tehran: Widespread protests have erupted across multiple provinces in Iran in recent days, fuelled by worsening economic conditions, with some demonstrations turning violent after clashes between protesters and security forces, CNN reported.

In Lordegan county of southwestern Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, at least two people were killed on Thursday (January 1) morning during confrontations with the police, according to the state-affiliated Fars News Agency, cited by CNN.

It is unclear whether the fatalities were civilians or members of the security forces. Some reports claim that a few protesters were armed and allegedly fired at law enforcement personnel, though no independent verification has been provided.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Unverified videos circulating on social media showed protesters throwing stones at uniformed officers, while Fars News Agency also reported attacks on the governor’s office, banks and other government buildings in the area.

Meanwhile, in Kuhdasht city of Lorestan province, tensions escalated on Wednesday (December 31, 2025) night when one member of Iran’s Basij paramilitary force was killed and 13 others were injured during violent clashes, CNN cited state-affiliated media reports. A video aired by local agencies allegedly shows a police officer receiving medical treatment after being set on fire during the unrest.

Frequently deployed by the regime to suppress protests, the Basij paramilitary reportedly arrested 20 people during the unrest in Kuhdasht, according to the prosecutor, CNN reported citing Tasnim News Agency.

The wave of protests this week has seen participation from shopkeepers, bazaar traders and students across several cities, many of whom raised anti-regime slogans while expressing anger over the national currency plummeting to record lows and the deteriorating economic situation.

These demonstrations represent the largest wave of unrest in Iran since 2022, when nationwide protests erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after her arrest over allegedly not wearing her headscarf properly.