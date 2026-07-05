/Charles Leclerc wins British GP, Lewis Hamilton finishes third as Max Verstappen crashes out

Charles Leclerc claimed a memorable victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday after a dramatic race at Silverstone saw Kimi Antonelli's challenge unravel because of a mechanical problem and Max Verstappen crash out late in the race.
The Ferrari driver made a strong start, overtaking Antonelli in the opening laps along with teammate Lewis Hamilton. Leclerc settled into the lead and looked in control throughout, surrendering first place only during his scheduled pit stop.
Antonelli briefly inherited the lead after extending his opening stint until Lap 36. However, the Mercedes rookie's hopes of a maiden Formula One victory came to an abrupt end on Lap 41 when his car developed a mechanical problem. The team later identified the issue as a suspected failure of the left-front wheel shield.
The setback forced Antonelli to make two additional pit stops, dropping him down the order. His difficult afternoon was compounded by a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits, ending any realistic chance of a podium finish.
The race took another twist on Lap 48 when Max Verstappen spun into the gravel, bringing out the Safety Car. As there was not enough time for racing to resume, the remainder of the race was run behind the Safety Car, handing Leclerc his ninth Formula One victory.
George Russell finished second after opting to stay out while several rivals made late pit stops under the Safety Car. Hamilton crossed the line in third to complete a double podium for Ferrari, although the seven-time world champion is under post-race investigation for a possible yellow-flag infringement.
McLaren's Lando Norris delighted the home crowd with a fourth-place finish, while Red Bull's Isack Hadjar came home fifth. Racing Bulls teammates Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad secured sixth and seventh respectively, with Gabriel Bortoleto collecting valuable points for Audi in eighth.
Alpine's Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly rounded off the top 10.
Oscar Piastri endured a disappointing race after an opening-lap pit stop to repair damage left him struggling to recover, eventually finishing 11th. Williams driver Carlos Sainz Jr. took 12th, ahead of Haas pair Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon.
Sergio Pérez finished 15th for Cadillac, while Antonelli was classified 16th after serving his time penalty. Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas finished ahead of Aston Martin teammates Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
Three drivers failed to finish the race. Verstappen retired after his crash, Alexander Albon pulled out after continuing following early contact with Bearman, while Audi's Nico Hülkenberg was forced to retire because of a mechanical problem.
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