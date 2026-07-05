Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Charles Leclerc wins British GP, Lewis Hamilton finishes third as Max Verstappen crashes out

Charles Leclerc wins British GP, Lewis Hamilton finishes third as Max Verstappen crashes out

The Ferrari driver made a strong start, overtaking Antonelli in the opening laps along with teammate Lewis Hamilton. Leclerc settled into the lead and looked in control throughout, surrendering first place only during his scheduled pit stop.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 10:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
Charles Leclerc wins British GP, Lewis Hamilton finishes third as Max Verstappen crashes out
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'They're now attacking India's faith': CM Yogi targets Opposition amid Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row
Ram Mandir embezzlement10 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202635 min ago
3
BrahMos57 min ago
4
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 20262 hrs ago
5
India A2 hrs ago