World
CHARLIE KIRK NEWS 2025

Charlie Kirk Memorial Service: Donald Trump's 'Dance' Move Goes Viral, Netizens Divided | WATCH

Last Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
Charlie Kirk Memorial Service: Donald Trump's 'Dance' Move Goes Viral, Netizens Divided | WATCHScreenshots from viral video (Credit: @EeroJansson/X)

Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10. A clip from the memorial service for the 31-year-old right-wing commentator is going viral, in which US President Donald Trump can be seen doing a little "dance" move, which made Kirk's widow smile.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk and following the shooting incident and an investigation, authorities arrested Tyler Robinson (22) in connection with the killing. The officials in Trump's administration reportedly said that the accused had left-leaning political views.

Watch Viral Video Here: 

Meanwhile, addressing the crowd at Charlie Kirk's memorial service, Trump said that the bullet was aimed at every conservative.

Also Check: 'For Charlie': Trump, Musk Reunites At Kirk's Memorial

"The gun was pointed at him, but the bullet was aimed at all of us. That bullet was aimed at every one of us. Charlie was killed for expressing the very ideas that virtually everyone in this arena and most other places throughout our country deeply believed in," Trump stated. 

"The radicals and their allies in the media... tried to silence Charlie for a simple reason because he was winning Big. They lied about him because they did not want you to listen to him or to learn from him," he added.

As per ANI, Trump said that one "political community" believes they have a monopoly on truth, goodness, and virtue, blaming their thinking for the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Talking about Tyler Robinson, Trump called him a "radicalised, cold-blooded monster". 

"God willing, he will receive the full and ultimate punishment for his horrific crime," Trump said, noting the suspect in Kirk's killing has been charged with capital murder.

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, in an emotional speech, forgave Tyler Robinson.

"I forgive him, I forgive him because it is what Christ did, The answer to hate is not hate," she said.

Erika Kirk also quoted Jesus on the cross, saying "Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do."

(with ANI inputs) 

