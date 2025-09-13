Charlie Kirk’s Wife Breaks Down Remembering Him, Says 'He Loved Me And Our Children'

Charlie Kirk Murder: Erika Kirk, wife of pro-rights activist Charlie Kirk, delivered her first public remarks on Sunday following her husband’s assassination in Utah just days prior. In an emotional tribute, she remembered him as a devoted family man and patriot.

“Charlie loved life, he loved his life… he loved America, he loved nature, which helped him bring him closer to God… but most of all, Charlie loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart,” she said, breaking down as she spoke. She described Charlie as the perfect father and husband.

Erika went on to thank US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Vance’s wife, Usha, for their support during this difficult time.

“Mr President, my husband loved you, and he knew that you loved him too… your friendship is amazing,” she added.

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead In Utah

Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The shocking attack took place in full public view and was captured on multiple videos that quickly spread across social media.

Footage shows Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and close ally of former President Donald Trump, addressing the audience with a handheld microphone when a shot rings out. He instinctively reaches toward his neck as blood pours from the left side.

The weapon used in the attack was reportedly a bolt-action rifle. Unlike semi-automatic rifles commonly used in mass shootings, bolt-action firearms, favoured by hunters, target shooters, and military snipers, require manual chambering of each round. While slower to operate, they are known for their accuracy and lethality at long range.

In the wake of Kirk’s assassination, President Trump announced he would posthumously award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honour.

“Charlie Kirk was a great person, a great man, great in every way, especially with youth,” Trump told reporters.

Vice President JD Vance credited Kirk with playing a crucial role in Trump's 2024 election victory and in shaping appointments within the Trump administration. Vance cancelled a planned trip to New York and instead travelled to Utah to meet Kirk’s family, accompanying them and Kirk’s casket back to Arizona aboard Air Force Two.

Suspect In Charlie Kirk Assassination Identified And Arrested

The suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been apprehended. Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a Utah resident who, according to authorities, had become increasingly political and opposed to Kirk's views.

Governor Cox said Robinson had indicated responsibility for the killing to a family friend. Investigators cited several key pieces of evidence, including engraved bullets found in a bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the attack, as well as chat messages recovered from a messaging app and shared by the suspect’s roommate.

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” said former President Donald Trump during a live interview on Fox News Channel Friday morning, claiming that someone "very close" to the suspect turned him in.

At a press briefing Thursday night, police released surveillance footage showing a man, believed to be the shooter, walking across the roof of the building from which the fatal shot was fired. The man then climbed down, exited campus grounds, and entered a wooded area across the road. There, officials recovered what they described as a high-powered, bolt-action rifle.

The suspect’s face was partly hidden by a baseball cap and sunglasses. He was seen carrying a black backpack and wearing a shirt bearing what appeared to be an American flag. Investigators said Robinson was able to blend in with the crowd due to his college-age appearance.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason added that investigators were examining palm prints and smudges, and attempting to collect DNA evidence. A shoe imprint at the scene matched Converse trainers, believed to have been worn by the suspect.

The FBI had offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to Kirk’s killer.