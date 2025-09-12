Advertisement
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk's Alleged Shooter Arrested, Trump Says 'Close Associate' Aided Capture

A suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination is in custody, President Trump announced. He stated that someone "very close to him turned him in."

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk's Alleged Shooter Arrested, Trump Says 'Close Associate' Aided CaptureCharlie Kirk's Alleged Shooter Arrested. (PHOTO: Social media)

President Donald Trump revealed Thursday that a suspect in the deadly shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been taken into custody. In his remarks to Fox News, Trump indicated the arrest had occurred because "somebody very close to him turned him in."

 

 

