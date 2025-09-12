Charlie Kirk Shooter Identified? FBI Releases Photos Of Suspected Killer; Says...

Charlie Kirk Murder: More than 24 hours after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University (UVU), authorities have yet to identify or apprehend a suspect. The FBI has now released photos of a person believed to be responsible, as investigations continue into what officials are calling a “targeted attack”.

Kirk, 31, the founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of Donald Trump, was shot while addressing a crowd on the UVU campus in Orem. Graphic videos circulating on social media show the moment the gunfire erupted, Kirk, microphone in hand, clutched his neck as blood streamed from the left side. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. It was President Trump who first confirmed Kirk’s death publicly.

The FBI took to its social media and released the pictures of the accused and wrote, "The FBI continues to work alongside our law enforcement partners to seek justice in the murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. We are releasing additional photos of a person of interest."

The FBI continues to work alongside our law enforcement partners to seek justice in the murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. We are releasing additional photos of a person of interest. Information about this developing investigation can be found… pic.twitter.com/woZacCxYgE — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 12, 2025

According to CBS News, citing two US officials and a law enforcement source, a person of interest has been identified. However, no arrest warrant has been issued. On Wednesday, two individuals were detained but later released without charge.

The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, also citing law enforcement sources, reported that the attacker used a Mauser .30-06 calibre bolt-action rifle, an older model hunting weapon. The FBI revealed that a similar gun was recovered in a wooded area along the route the suspect is believed to have fled. Investigators also found a palm print and a shoe impression at the scene.

The FBI has now released two images showing an individual in a hat, sunglasses, and a long-sleeved black shirt. A $100,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest. Officials hope the public will assist in identifying the suspect.

“This was a targeted event,” confirmed Robert Bohls, the FBI’s lead agent in Salt Lake City.

In the wake of the assassination, tributes have poured in from across the Republican Party. President Trump announced that Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honour.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, are currently in Salt Lake City meeting with Kirk’s family. In a tribute posted on X, Vance reflected on their close friendship, which began in 2017 during his Senate campaign. He credited Kirk with helping shape Trump’s second administration and uniting the conservative movement.

“So much of what we’ve accomplished traces back to Charlie’s talent for organising and bringing people together,” Vance wrote. “He wasn’t just central to winning in 2024; he was critical in helping us staff the government itself.”

The investigation remains ongoing, with the FBI urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.