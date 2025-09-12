Advertisement
CHARLIE KIRK SHOOTING

Charlie Kirk Shooter's Video Released By FBI Shows Killer Fleeing Across Roof | WATCH

Charlie Kirk Murder: During a press conference, officials revealed that security camera footage captured a man ascending stairwells to reach a rooftop on the Utah Valley University campus, where he fired the fatal shot. The suspect was then seen fleeing by running across the roof, jumping down, and escaping the scene.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 08:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Charlie Kirk Shooter's Video Released By FBI Shows Killer Fleeing Across Roof | WATCHPhoto Credit: FBI/X

Charlie Kirk Murder: US investigators on Friday (Thursday in US time) unveiled fresh photos and video footage of a person of interest linked to the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Authorities confirmed that the rifle believed to have been used in the attack was recovered.

During a press conference, officials revealed that security camera footage captured a man ascending stairwells to reach a rooftop on the Utah Valley University campus, where he fired the fatal shot. The suspect was then seen fleeing by running across the roof, jumping down, and escaping the scene.

The FBI shared on social media, "The FBI is releasing video of the shooter who murdered Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. Following the shooting, the individual jumps from a rooftop and runs away from the location. Trace evidence collected from the rooftop includes shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print. The shooter’s weapon and ammunition were recovered from a wooded area near the university."

Additional footage showed the suspect crossing a nearby street and heading into a wooded area where police later discovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle. Investigators also noted that the suspect left behind a palm print and other DNA evidence at the scene.

The FBI has offered a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual. Grainy security images circulated by law enforcement depict a man wearing a black long-sleeved top adorned with a bald eagle and US flag design, black sunglasses, a dark baseball cap, and carrying a backpack. Utah authorities subsequently released clearer images revealing further details of his clothing, backpack, and distinctive Converse shoes.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect or confirm a motive. Former President Donald Trump described Kirk’s death as a “heinous assassination” and hinted at having some insight into the killer’s motive, though he declined to provide details, stating, “We’ll let you know about that later.” Trump also said that law enforcement was making “big progress” in the investigation.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox urged the public to assist investigators, revealing that over 7,000 tips have been received and more than 200 interviews conducted. “We cannot do our job without the public’s help right now,” he emphasised.

FBI Director Kash Patel travelled to Utah and joined state and federal officials at the briefing, but did not address the media.

The shooting has reignited political tensions and online speculation about the suspect’s ideology amid rising concerns over politically motivated violence in the United States.

