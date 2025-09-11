BREAKING: New Details Emerge In Charlie Kirk Assassination, FBI Reveals Rifle, Suspect Prints | VIDEO
The FBI has recovered a high-powered rifle and key forensic evidence in the Charlie Kirk assassination investigation.
Trending Photos
The investigation into the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has revealed new evidence, according to FBI Special Agent Beau Mason. A "high-powered bolt-action rifle" believed to be the murder weapon has been recovered, along with key forensic evidence, though the assassin remains at large.
NOW - FBI agent Beau Mason says a "high powered bolt action rifle" was recovered in a wooded area from Charlie Kirk's assassination, including shoe impressions and a palm print; assassin still at large. pic.twitter.com/3nqOIbizaz— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 11, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv