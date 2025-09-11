Advertisement
BREAKING: New Details Emerge In Charlie Kirk Assassination, FBI Reveals Rifle, Suspect Prints | VIDEO

The FBI has recovered a high-powered rifle and key forensic evidence in the Charlie Kirk assassination investigation.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 07:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk. (Image: ANI)

The investigation into the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has revealed new evidence, according to FBI Special Agent Beau Mason. A "high-powered bolt-action rifle" believed to be the murder weapon has been recovered, along with key forensic evidence, though the assassin remains at large.

 

