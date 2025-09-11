Charlie Kirk Murder: A nationwide manhunt is ongoing following the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed while addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University in Orem, near Salt Lake City. Kirk, 31, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, died after being shot once from a rooftop while speaking at an outdoor campus event. Authorities are treating the killing as a targeted political attack.

Suspects Released, Gunman Still At Large

Initial reports suggested police had detained a suspect, but confusion soon followed as officials clarified that two individuals arrested were later released without charge, having “no current ties” to the shooting.

“The shooting is still an active investigation,” the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a statement, confirming coordination with the FBI, Utah County Attorney’s Office, and local law enforcement.

FBI Director Kash Patel added, “An unnamed person had been detained for questioning,” but was subsequently released.

Governor Spencer Cox addressed the media, stating, “I want to be very clear, this was a political assassination. Charlie Kirk was first and foremost a husband and a dad to young children. He was also very much politically involved, and that’s why he was here on campus.”

Commissioner Beau Mason of the Department of Public Safety confirmed the shooter remained “at large” and likely fired a single shot from a rooftop approximately 200 yards away.

What Happened?

The incident occurred around 12:20 pm local time, about 20 minutes into Kirk’s speech. He had just begun responding to a question about the number of mass shootings in the United States over the last decade.

Social media footage shows panic as attendees fled the area. Kirk’s personal security team carried him to a waiting SUV, which rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

CCTV footage shows a person in dark clothing, believed to be the suspect, moving across a rooftop. Authorities have not disclosed the type of weapon used or whether it has been recovered.

Nationwide Reaction

The shooting has triggered widespread shock and condemnation across the political spectrum. Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA over a decade ago, played a central role in galvanising young conservative voters. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Officials have urged the public to remain vigilant as the investigation and manhunt continue.