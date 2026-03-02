Cheaper drones, costly defences: Why Iran may hold the edge in a long war with US-Israel

New Delhi: West Asia right now is witnessing a new emerging challenge. Turning modern war into a test of endurance, not only strength, expensive air‑defence systems of the United States and Israel are facing Iran’s low cost missiles and attack drones. Military planners in Washington and Tel Aviv worry that the longer the fighting goes on, the more the cost burden falls on the defending side.

Iran’s expanding use of low‑cost drones have introduced a battlefield equation that experts describe as uncomfortable for technologically superior militaries. Each drone launched costs only a fraction of the missile required to destroy it. Over time, that imbalance can change the outcome of a prolonged war.

A war of economics as much as weapons

Iran’s strategy relies on quantity. Systems such as the Shahed‑series loitering drones are designed for mass production rather than technological perfection. Estimates place the cost of a Shahed‑136 drone between $20,000 and $50,000 per unit. It is much cheaper than cruise missiles or advanced aircraft.

Intercepting these drones tells a very different financial story. Modern air‑defence systems often fire interceptor missiles worth hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars. Analysts studying drone warfare say that intercepting a drone can cost many times more than the weapon being destroyed. They refer to this as a “cost exchange problem”.

Researchers at the RAND Corporation, an international policy think tank, have warned that cheap drones are moving warfare toward offense because attacking has become far cheaper than defending. Advanced defence systems are very expensive because they use high-tech sensors, radar and precise missiles.

The result is a slow financial drain rather than a decisive battlefield defeat.

Drone swarms test modern air defence

Recent attacks across the Gulf region demonstrated how large numbers of small drones can overwhelm even layered defence systems. Reports show Iranian drones launched in waves toward regional targets are forcing defenders to expend valuable interceptor stocks at a rapid pace.

Military analysts say the goal is rarely immediate destruction. The objective is pressure. Each interception reduces missile inventories that require time, money and industrial capacity to replace.

A study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies highlighted how heavy use of drones and missiles in recent conflicts has accelerated concerns about dwindling interceptor inventories.

Senior security correspondent and military analyst Gabriel Honrada wrote in Asia Times that US missile stockpiles could be drained if military operations against Iran continue for a long time. And this situation may lead to strategic concerns beyond the immediate battlefield.

Experts warn of a long‑war advantage

Security analysts increasingly describe Iran’s approach as a strategy of attrition. Instead of matching Western airpower aircraft for aircraft, Tehran focusses on exhausting defensive systems through volume.

According to an analysis published by the Middle East Eye, intercepting and destroying a drone can cost far more than the drone itself. In a long fight, the side using cheaper drones in large numbers has the advantage.

Defense specialists speaking to the Atlantic Council said that the conflict risks evolving into a drawn‑out confrontation where logistics and stockpiles matter more than technological superiority.

The same has been seen in Ukraine, where cheap drones often forced costly defenses. Military experts now consider overwhelming drone attacks an important part of future wars.

Why numbers matter more than sophistication

Iran’s drone programme emphasises simplicity. The aircraft use basic engines, commercial components and straightforward guidance systems. That design allows rapid manufacturing at scale. Thousands can be produced in a year, giving commanders flexibility to launch repeated waves.

Even when many drones are intercepted, defenders still spend resources. A single successful penetration can damage infrastructure, disrupt transport or create psychological pressure disproportionate to the weapon’s price.

Experts say this dynamic changes strategic thinking. Victory no longer depends only on battlefield dominance. Sustainability becomes decisive.

The race to find cheaper defence

The United States and Israel are already searching for solutions that reverse the cost imbalance. New systems aim to reduce interception costs through smaller missiles, electronic warfare and laser‑based defences.

Israel’s laser air defence technology, for example, promises interceptions costing only a few dollars per shot. This is a change from missile-based defence economics.

Analysts believe such systems point to an attempt to restore financial balance in air defence. Until they become widely deployed, defenders are vulnerable to saturation tactics.

A changing definition of military power

The growing drone contest indicates a transformation in warfare. Superior technology still delivers precision and reach. Endurance now depends on affordability and production capacity.

Iran’s drone doctrine shows that change. Cheap systems allow sustained pressure over weeks or months. Advanced militaries retain overwhelming capability. The challenge lies in maintaining it without exhausting resources.

For strategists watching the conflict developing, the lesson is modern wars may no longer be decided by the most powerful weapons. They may be decided by the side that can afford to keep fighting the longest.